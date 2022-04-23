Marvel, DC, Scorsese and more: 2022 promises to be a movie lover's delight

Those who have been waiting for their favourite franchise films, 2022 is the year for them. After a hiatus of two years, movie theatres are set to be dominated by franchise films from both Marvel and DC, with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' kicking off the summer movie season. The COVID-19 pandemic had massively impacted the movie industry in the past two years, but Hollywood continues to press on in 2022. A number of great titles are lined up to grace the cineplex marquees in the summer of 2022 and the second half of the year.

For years, filmmakers, actors and critics have debated over the superhero fatigue going on for years and hoped that audience would soon grow tired of comic book movies. However, the genre shows no sign of slowing down this year. While Marvel dominated the box office in 2021, the success of 'Aquaman' and 'Joker' shows that DC is not far behind.

A recent poll conducted by Fandango revealed that 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' was the most anticipated film of the summer followed by 'Thor: Love and Thunder', entertainment website Screen Rant reported.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Fandango had conducted the survey among over 6,000 ticket-buyers in the first quarter of 2022. What is most interesting is that the survey was conducted even before the trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was released, showing audiences were excited about the movie even without seeing any footage.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will release on May 6, while 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will hit the screen on July 8.

On July 29, DC will release the animated film 'DC League of Super-Pets', which is directed by Wreck-It Ralph co-writers Jared Stern and Sam Levine. The movie will have Dwayne Johnson as Krypto (Superman's dog) and also feature the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski and Kate McKinnon. The movie is supposed to focus on super-powered animal sidekicks from DC Comics.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2', releasing on October 7, will continue the first story of Miles Morales which was well received in the box office. The sequel will have multiple versions of the web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Into the Multiverse 2

The first 'Black Panther' broke records and became the fifth MCU movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Marvel will release the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', four years after the first movie. Although the movie was set to release in July 2022, it got pushed to November following the unfortunate demise of Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'Shazam: Fury of the Gods', to be released in December 16, promises even more superhero spectacle than its predecessor that had released in 2019. It will have Zachary Levi reprise his role as the superhero in this DC sequel.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

2022 will also see new movies from franchises such as Jurassic Park, Avatar, Top Gun and Minions. Original flicks will also hit the screens, including Jordan Peel's 'Nope' and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', starring Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie, based on a true story, circles around the FBI investigation into the mysterious murders of members of the Osage tribe in the US in the 1920s.

'Nope', directed by Jordan Peele, is an horror film that centres around an uncanny discovery by the residents of a lonely gulch in inland California.

