Martin Scorsese to produce movie on Jesus Christ after meeting with Pope Francis: Report

After meeting Pope Francis over the weekend at the Vatican, renowned director Martin Scorsese reportedly declared that he will produce a movie on Jesus Christ.

The Pope's "appeal to artists" prompted Scorsese, whose movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" had its world premiere at the just finished Cannes Film Festival, to make his statement.

"I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I'm about to start making it," the American director of Italian descent said Saturday during a conference at the Vatican, reported entertainment outlet Variety citing multiple reports.

Scorsese, who was raised predominately Catholic, and his wife Helen Morris had a brief private session with Pope Francis at the Vatican before attending the conference called "The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination".

La Civiltà Cattolica, a journal published by the Jesuits, and Georgetown University organised the conference. The editor of the religious magazine, Antonio Spadaro, stated that during their talk at the conference, Scorsese alternated between references to his films and personal tales and revealed "How the Holy Father's appeal 'to let us see Jesus' moved him," among other things.

At the conference, the 80-year-old filmmaker also touched upon the meaning of his 1988 epic "The Last Temptation of Christ" and of "the subsequent step in his research on the figure of Jesus" represented by his 2016 drama "Silence" about the persecution of Jesuit Christians in 17th-century Japan. The film was also screened at the Vatican in the same year.

Francis, the first Jesuit pope, reportedly entered the Jesuit order with the intention of serving as a missionary in Japan.

According to Variety, Scorsese's manager Rick Yorn did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the director's new religion-related project.

