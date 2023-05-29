Martin Scorsese to produce movie on Jesus Christ after meeting with Pope Francis: Report

The Pope's "appeal to artists" prompted Scorsese, whose movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" had its world premiere at the just finished Cannes Film Festival, to make his statement.

After meeting Pope Francis over the weekend at the Vatican, renowned director Martin Scorsese reportedly declared that he will produce a movie on Jesus Christ.

The Pope's "appeal to artists" prompted Scorsese, whose movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" had its world premiere at the just finished Cannes Film Festival, to make his statement.

"I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I'm about to start making it," the American director of Italian descent said Saturday during a conference at the Vatican, reported entertainment outlet Variety citing multiple reports.