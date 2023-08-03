Zuckerberg's unusual diet plan: 4,000 calories from McDonald's to face Musk?

Zuckerberg shared his McDonald's order on Threads, his new platform, which included 20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, an Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and some side cheeseburgers.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has revealed that he is consuming a daily diet of 4,000 calories from McDonald's as part of his fitness routine. This move has led to speculation that he might be preparing for a potential fight with Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg shared his McDonald's order on Threads, his new platform, which included 20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, an Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and some side cheeseburgers.

Despite his MMA trainer Mike Davidson's warning, he defended the choice, stating that he needs the calories to offset his high activity levels.

In a recent conversation with a podcaster, Zuckerberg disclosed his intense fitness regimen, which includes several jujitsu and MMA sessions each week, along with other workouts. This has fueled rumors that he might be gearing up to face Musk in a cage fight.

The feud between Zuckerberg and Musk started when Musk tweeted about being up for a cage fight with Zuckerberg, to which Zuckerberg responded confidently. To ensure his readiness, Zuckerberg reportedly built an octagon in his backyard.

While the actual fight between the two tech giants remains uncertain, both Zuckerberg and Musk seem determined to stay competitive in the digital arena.