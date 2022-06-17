'Uncanny': Here’s how Twitter reacted to trailer of Marilyn Monroe’s biopic ‘Blonde’

Netflix has released the first trailer of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” starring the 'No Time To Die' actress Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ book on Monroe’s life, also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start, to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” actress Ana de Armas recently told Netflix Queue.

The black-and-white footage of the trailer focuses on one scene, in which Marilyn (Ana) is sitting in the makeup chair and crying uncontrollably. Pleading to her mirror, she says “Please come. Don’t abandon me,” and an off-screen voice is heard assuring her that “she” is coming.

At the end of the footage, Norma Jeane Mortenson disappears, and Marilyn Monroe fully comes to the surface.

The teaser shows a glimpse of some other iconic Marilyn moments, including the photo-op in which she stood over a steam grate in her iconic white dress. The trailer is underscored by one of a rendition of Marilyn Monroe’s most popular song: “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

The movie will release exclusively on Netflix on September 23, 2022. It has been rated NC-17 by the MPA for sexual content.

Here’s how fans and critics reacted to the first look of ‘Blonde’

Film enthusiast and critics shared their take and great excitement on Twitter.

While fans of cinema are stunned by the uncanny looks and performance of Ana de Armas.