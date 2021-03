Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut took the top honours for acting at the 67th National Film Awards that were announced on Monday (March 22).

While Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the best actor awards for Bhosle (Hindi) and Asuran (Tamil), respectively, Kangana Ranaut took the best actress award for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga (both Hindi films). Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won the award for the best feature film. The epic historical war film also took the honours for best special effects and best costume design. Sushant Rajput-starrer Chhichhore took the honours for the best Hindi film.

The event was supposed to be held last year in May, but was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19. On Monday (March 22), the winners were announced during a press conference in New Delhi. There were 461 movies in the ‘feature film’ category and 220 in the ‘non-feature film’ category. There were entries from 13 states for the award ‘most film-friendly state’ award. Sikkim bagged the honours.

Here’s the complete list of the other awards:

Bengali: Gumnaami

Gumnaami Telugu: Jersey

Jersey Malayalam: Kalla Nottam

Kalla Nottam Tamil: Asuran

Asuran Punjabi: Rab Da Radio 2

Rab Da Radio 2 Haryanvi: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti Odia: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla

Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla Chattisgarhi: Bhulan the Maze

Bhulan the Maze Tulu: Pingara

Pingara Paniya: Kenjira

Kenjira Mishing: Anu Ruwad

Anu Ruwad Khasi: Lewduh

Lewduh Manipuri: Eigi Kona

Eigi Kona Marathi: Bardo

Bardo Konkani: Kaajro

Kaajro Kannada: Akshi

Akshi Assamese: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Best editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Jersey (Telugu) Best adapted screenplay: Gumnami (Bengali)

Gumnami (Bengali) Best original screenplay: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Jyeshthoputro (Bengali) Best cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Jallikattu (Malayalam) Best male playback singer: B Praak (Kesari, Hindi)

B Praak (Kesari, Hindi) Best female playback singer: Savani Ravindra (Bardo, Marathi)

Savani Ravindra (Bardo, Marathi) Best supporting actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files, Hindi)

Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files, Hindi) Best supporting actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe, Tamil)

Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe, Tamil) Best action: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada) Best music: Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Imman for Viswasam (Tamil) Best lyrics: Prabha Varma (Kolaambi, Malayalam)

Prabha Varma (Kolaambi, Malayalam) Best choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Maharishi (Telugu) Best make-up artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam) Best production design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Anandi Gopal (Marathi) Special jury award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil) Best background music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali) Best costumes: Sujith and Sai (Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Malayalam)

Sujith and Sai (Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Malayalam) Best audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)

Iewduh (Khasi) Best screenplay (dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

The Tashkent Files (Hindi) Best child artist: Naga Vishal for (KD, Tamil)

Naga Vishal for (KD, Tamil) Best direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Bahattar Hoorain, Hindi)

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Bahattar Hoorain, Hindi) Best film on environment: Water Burial (Monpa)

Water Burial (Monpa) Best children's film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Kastoori (Hindi) Best film on social issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Anandi Gopal (Marathi) Best film on national integration: Taj Mahal (Marathi)

Taj Mahal (Marathi) Best popular film providing wholesome entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Maharishi (Telugu) Best debut director: Mathukutty Xavier (Helen, Malayalam)