Manifest's final episodes to premiere on June 2, bringing closure to the supernatural mystery series

Manifest fans, mark your calendars! The final 10 episodes of the beloved series will be available for boarding on Netflix on Friday, June 2. As dedicated Manifesters already know, this date is significant in the show’s lore, as it is the predicted Death Date for the 828ers, June 2, 2024.

Initially, the passengers on Montego Air Flight 828 thought the date only applied to them, but they have since learned that if they cannot outmanoeuvre their predestined doom, all humanity will face the same fate. Creator Jeff Rake expressed his excitement about the show’s return date, saying that Netflix has been "geeking out" on Manifest mythology since the moment they took over the show.

When the first half of Season 4 concluded, things were looking bleak for the passengers. Zeke (Matt Long) sacrificed himself to save Cal (Ty Doran), Angelina (Holly Taylor) was on the loose with a powerful sapphire embedded in her hand, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and Vance's (Daryl Edwards) research was shut down. According to Netflix, creator Jeff Rake teased that the dire straits the passengers find themselves in force the group to work together like never before.

As the series comes to a close, Rake promised that viewers will be thrown a curveball immediately, with the first calling in the final batch changing everything. He also teased that Eagan may play a key role in the passengers' salvation, despite being a wild card throughout the series.

Manifest had a bumpy ride off-screen, running for three seasons on NBC before being saved by Netflix for a final supersized season. The show's stars have also had a chance to stretch their wings creatively, with Melissa Roxburgh making her directorial debut in Episode 18, and Josh Dallas stepping behind the camera for the first time in the initial batch of Season 4 episodes.

As the end of Manifest draws near, Rake is feeling reflective and grateful. He told Netflix, "It’s been a joyous, deeply moving journey. I’ll miss everyone and every moment." Fans can expect an emotional and action-packed conclusion to the series, as the passengers of Flight 828 fight to change their destiny and save humanity.