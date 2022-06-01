Mani Ratnam turns 66. Here are the top 10 films by the legendary filmmaker

Despite hailing from a family associated with film production, Mani Ratnam did not set out to work in films in the beginning. Instead, he studied MBA at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management in Mumbai and worked as a management consultant in Chennai.

“As a youngster, films seemed like a waste of time,” Mani Ratnam had once said in an interview.

However, it was hard to keep the legend away from the world of cinema.

After working with his uncle Venus Krishnamurthy, a film producer, for a short period of time, Mani Ratnam went on to direct his first film ‘Pallavi Anupallavi’ in 1983. The film flopped at the box-office, but won critical acclaim. There was no stopping him after that.

Since then, Mani Ratnam has directed a number of films. He is known for his ability to weave romantic stories around social and political issues, incorporating appealing elements that are visually exhilarating.

As the director turns 66 today, here’s a look at the top 10 acclaimed films by Mani Ratnam

Mouna Ragam (1986)

Mani Ratnam won the National Award for the Best Film for ‘Mouna Ragam’, which speaks about the conflicts of a woman forced into an arranged marriage, while she secretly mourns the death of her former lover.

Nayakan (1987)

Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the film talks about the transformation of an ordinary person into a feared don. The movie is inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972). ‘Nayakan’ won the 1987 National Film Awards for Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.

Anjali (1990)

‘Anjali’ depicts the emotional trauma of a family that has to deal with a terminally ill, autistic child. ‘Anjali’ won three National Film Awards for Best Child Artist, Best Audiography and Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Roja (1992)

‘Roja’ was the first of the terrorism trilogy directed by Mani Ratnam. The film talks of love torn between politics and terrorism. The film went on to win three National Awards, including Best Music Direction by AR Rahman, Best Lyrics and Best Film on National integration.

Bombay (1995)

In the second movie of the terrorism trilogy, Mani Ratnam tells a love story between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl amid Hindu-Muslim riots following the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Like ‘Roja’, ‘Bombay’ also won the National Award for Best Film on National Integration along with Best Film Editing.

Dil Se (1998)

In this last film of the terrorism trilogy, Mani Ratnam collaborates with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to tell a love story between a terrorist and a civilian. Apart from two National Film Awards, the film won six Filmfare Awards.

Alaipayuthey (2000)

One of Mani Ratnam’s greatest hits, ‘Alaipayuthey’ is a story of two immature adults who fall in love and marry. The movie was remade in Hindi as ‘Saathiya’ by Ratnam's then assistant director, Shaad Ali.

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

The film talks about the issues related to the Sri Lankan Civil War and an adopted child’s desire to meet her biological mother. The film won six National Film Awards.

Yuva (2004)

‘Yuva’ could be considered as Mani Ratnam’s artistic milestone in narrative form, cinematography and editing choices. The film is a political thriller circling around three men from different strata of society, whose lives change forever as they cross paths.

Guru (2007)

‘Guru’ was rumoured to be the life story of industrial tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, although Mani Ratnam refuted the claims.