'Better Than Baahubali 2': Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets thumbs up on Twitter

The highly anticipated sequel to filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was released globally on April 28 and the fans of the movie have gone crazy with many comparing it with Baahubali 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has received a positive review on Twitter and many viewers were impressed with the film's quality. One user tweeted, "Watched Ponniyin Selvan 2. This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry Tollywood fans Ponniyin Selvan 2 is far better than overrated than Baahubali 2. Box office in danger.”

Many on Twitter were raving about the acting performances, particularly by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram. A user tweeted, "The highlight scene of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Aishwarya Rai & Chiyaan Vikram prove that they are acting monsters. Those who read/Knows the story will have a surprise in this scene.”

One of the most praised performances was by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Nandini/Mandakini in the movie. A Twitter user wrote, “Ponniyin Selvan 2 Vikram and Aish Rai stole the show. Trisha, JR, Karthi all very good. Visuals and art. No idea why many high points were in slow motion. ARR bgm disappointed. Slow-paced but the story has been told very well. Liked the original ending."

Another user said, "Nandini/Mandakini is easily one of the finest performances by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. I'm completely speechless. Her scenes with Chiyaan Vikram are simply outstanding. She perfectly showcases various emotions. A Brilliant Performer."

Many fans also praised the efforts of director Mani Ratnam in bringing the movie to life despite facing several hurdles along the way.

"Mani Ratnam deserves MAD respect for bringing such a magnificent & brilliant movie! He faced so many hurdles to shoot this movie, he had to shelve this project 4 times. If anyone faced these problems, he would definitely shelve this film permanently Ponniyin Selvan 2,” wrote a viewer praising the filmmaker.

The movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Sarathkumar, and Parthiban are part of the supporting cast.

AR Rahman composed the music for the movie while cinematographer Ravi Varman helmed with the camera work.

The two-part Ponniyin Selvan franchise is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will continue the story from where the first movie left off. The movie is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.