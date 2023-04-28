English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News'Better Than Baahubali 2': Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets thumbs up on Twitter

'Better Than Baahubali 2': Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets thumbs up on Twitter

'Better Than Baahubali 2': Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets thumbs up on Twitter
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 12:31:26 PM IST (Published)

The movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles.

The highly anticipated sequel to filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was released globally on April 28 and the fans of the movie have gone crazy with many comparing it with Baahubali 2.

Recommended Articles

View All
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Ponniyin Selvan 2 has received a positive review on Twitter and many viewers were impressed with the film's quality. One user tweeted, "Watched Ponniyin Selvan 2. This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry Tollywood fans Ponniyin Selvan 2 is far better than overrated than Baahubali 2. Box office in danger.”
Many on Twitter were raving about the acting performances, particularly by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram. A user tweeted, "The highlight scene of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Aishwarya Rai & Chiyaan Vikram prove that they are acting monsters. Those who read/Knows the story will have a surprise in this scene.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X