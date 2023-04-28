'Better Than Baahubali 2': Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets thumbs up on Twitter

The movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles.

The highly anticipated sequel to filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was released globally on April 28 and the fans of the movie have gone crazy with many comparing it with Baahubali 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has received a positive review on Twitter and many viewers were impressed with the film's quality. One user tweeted, "Watched Ponniyin Selvan 2. This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry Tollywood fans Ponniyin Selvan 2 is far better than overrated than Baahubali 2. Box office in danger.”

Watched #PS2 🔥 This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 👍🏼 Box office in DANGER 🚨#PonniyinSelvan2 pic.twitter.com/IF8Ft8jVAP— Manish Meena (@withmanishmeena) April 28, 2023

Many on Twitter were raving about the acting performances, particularly by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram. A user tweeted, "The highlight scene of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Aishwarya Rai & Chiyaan Vikram prove that they are acting monsters. Those who read/Knows the story will have a surprise in this scene.”