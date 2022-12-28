The historical-drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Lyca Productions has now shared the first poster of the film on its twitter handle.

Taking to social media, Lyca Productions on Thursday shared the first poster of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise “Ponniyin Selvan”. The producers, earlier on Wednesday, had announced the release date of the much-awaited second part of the franchise on April 28, 2023.

The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south. He later went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The “Ponniyin Selvan” series boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The screenplay of the film has been co-written by Elango Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam. The film’s music will be scored by Ratnam’s frequent collaborator AR Rahman.

“Ponniyin Selvan-I” released worldwide in September in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.