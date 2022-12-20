Mame Khan: Performing ‘Chaudhary’ with Amit Trivedi for Coke Studio was a major turning point in my career

In this exclusive interview, the popular Rajasthani singer reflects on his musical journey thus far, talks about his experience of walking the Cannes red carpet earlier this year, the Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi Award win, the growing popularity of folk music, and a lot more.

Rajasthani folk and Sufi singer Mame Khan has had an eventful year. Earlier in May, he became the first Indian folk singer to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. A few months later in October, he released his new album Registan Ro Gulab (A Desert Rose). He is also due to receive the Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his invaluable contribution in popularising the state’s folk music.

Born in Satto, an obscure hamlet in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, he is unarguably the most celebrated artiste of the region’s fabled Manganiyar community. Ever since his breakout hit Chaudhary 10 years ago, Khan has grown from strength to strength.

In this exclusive interview along the side-lines of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender, which was recently held in Pune, he talks about why he chose to wear a Rajasthani outfit at the Cannes red carpet, the Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi Award win, the growing popularity of folk music, and a lot more.

Q. Did you always want to be a singer?

A. Yes. I come from the Manganiyar community. We are a community of folk musicians born into music. It is usual for our children to play with musical instruments and learn by watching the elders sing even casually while doing everyday chores. I professionally started practising ancestral folk music and singing from early childhood in Rajasthan, and by the time I turned 14, I received a six-year scholarship from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to further study in music and arts, which helped kick off my journey in the world of music.

Q. Which moment or song do you consider the turning point of your career?

A. I have been a playback singer for Bollywood movies such as Luck by Chance, Mirzya, and Sonchiriya. I was also invited to Coke Studio to perform with Amit Trivedi ji in 2012. We performed Chaudhary. It was one of my biggest hits – I feel like that was one of my biggest achievements and a major turning point in my career.

Q. Earlier this year, you became the first folk singer from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. How did it feel? One memory from the event that you’d like to share?

A. It was unreal! It was an honour to walk the Cannes red carpet alongside so many celebrities. I went to Cannes for my first concert 23 years ago. I had no idea when I would come back, let alone that I would be walking the red carpet at some point. It was a great honour to represent India and our folk community at Cannes, and my appearance has been a great motivator for me to continue making music that my audience loves and my country is proud of.

For my appearance at Cannes, I wanted my style to be a reflection of where I come from and my culture. So, instead of wearing a tuxedo, I donned a traditional Rajasthani attire which showcased the rich cultural heritage of India. The attire received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and it was beyond exciting to be the first Indian folk artist to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022.

Q. One professional achievement that you are really proud of?

A. I am proud of my team and all partners in crime. This has all been a team effort. I will always remember the concerts I played with my father, the late Ustad Rana Khan, and I will be eternally grateful to my fans and audience. To get so much love and attention is just the most heart-warming reward for all the hard work. Winning the GiMA Award in the Best Traditional Folk (Single) category in 2016 for my debut album is one big milestone of my career. Just last month, it was announced that I will be given the Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. These are moments where I feel how far I have come in the past 30 years of my musical journey.

Q. Folk music from different parts of India is seeing a resurgence. What do you think has contributed to its growing popularity and acceptance?

A. Folk music is actually quite interesting if presented nicely. Young people today like experimenting with music, but what’s fascinating is their continued appreciation for classical music. I am a creative person and love experimenting with different musical styles, and especially enjoy it when two different musical instruments are combined in such a way that they sync to create a beautiful melody.

Today’s younger generation is quite receptive to and especially enjoys fusion music. Not only does my music help people understand their culture, but it also adds a whimsical element to it which adds to its appeal. We need to try new things as musicians. We should combine genres to create new music. Let’s see where it goes.

Q. It takes more than just talent to become a singing sensation. Which of your qualities do you think have helped you reach this far?

A. I would say hard work is very important and that has helped me grow and improve my skills.

Q. One advice you’d like to give to folk musicians trying to make it big?

A. Be true to your roots and gain as much knowledge about folk music as you can before experimenting with fusion genres. The youth is very receptive to music as long as it is presented well. Know your strengths and use them in a way that enhances your music.

Q. How important are music festivals like the NH7 Weekender for folk musicians?

A. This music festival has truly been a platform for indie artists to showcase their music and talent, and really connect with their audience – through all the years of Bacardi NH7 Weekender, that hasn’t changed. For my first performance at the festival, I was thrilled and ready to jam with the audience and share not just my music, but a part of who I am, and that feeling continued this year. The love and admiration I received this year at the festival, where people came together after two years to celebrate music and artists, was exciting.

This music festival has provided a unique platform for independent artists to present their skills and genres to fans both old and new, and this is why it is so important, especially for folk musicians. It’s wonderful to see how this festival has been giving a stage for many artists to shine in the field of music and connect with fans of all ages, cultures, and personalities.