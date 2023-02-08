Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Drishyam to be remade in foreign languages now

Drishyam was first released in 2013. It was then remade in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Panorama Studios International is looking to remake movies in foreign languages. The production company said that it is currently in negotiations to recreate the films in Korean, Japanese and English.
Panorama Studios International has acquired the rights to the original Malayalam crime thrillers Drishyam and Drishyam 2. The studio is looking to remake the movies in foreign languages. The production company said that it is currently in negotiations to recreate the films in Korean, Japanese and English.
“After the tremendous success of Drishyam 2 (in Hindi), Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights in all foreign languages, excluding Filipino, Sinhala, and Indonesian. Adding to the multiple languages rights for the film, we have also acquired the rights to the Chinese Language remake of Drishyam 2. We are now negotiating to produce the film in Korea, Japan and Hollywood," the company statement said.
Panorama Studios was behind the Hindi remakes of Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2. The film studio was established by Kumar Mangat Pathak along with Abhishek Pathak.
Drishyam was first released in 2013. The Malayalam movie was directed by Jeethu Joseph and starred Mohanlal. The movie was then remade in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu starring Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, and Venkatesh, respectively. The Hindi sequel, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. It also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and Rajat Kapoor.
The movie managed to build on the hype and collected Rs 240.54 crore at the box office. It earned an estimated Rs 340 crore in worldwide gross collections.
In a recent interview with The Cue Entertainment, director Jeethu Joseph said that though he has already written the third part’s climax, he has no immediate plans for its release.
