Happy Birthday Mahima Chaudhry — Lesser-known facts about 'Ritu'

Bollywood star Mahima Chaudhry has done both lead and supporting roles. She made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 with Pardes, directed, produced, and co-written by Subhash Ghai. She also acted in films like Dhadkan, Daag, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Kurukshetra, Dil Kya Kare and Lajja. Gradually, the actress started moving away from the cine world.

She says she prefers to do "nothing" rather than work on "mediocre" roles, Mid-Day reported in 2017. She also said there was a paucity of good roles for senior actresses, which was the reason for her to stay away from Bollywood.

Beating cancer

Earlier this year, Chaudhry revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had recovered from it after treatment. In a video clip shared by actor Anupam Kher on Instagram, Chaudhry told the senior actor about her treatment.

Comeback

She is going to make a comeback with Kangana Ranaut’s directorial Emergency. Mahima will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s close friend and writer Pupul Jayakar.

The M factor

Mahima Chaudhry was born as Ritu Chaudhry on September 13, 1973. She started her career as a VJ and appeared in ad films for brands like Pepsi with Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Chaudhry is said to have appeared for 3,000 auditions before she got selected for her debut film, Pardes (1997). Her name was reportedly changed by Subhash Ghai as the director wanted to cast an actress whose name started with ‘M’.

Tennis link

Chaudhry was linked to tennis player Leander Paes for some time. After their break-up, Chaudhry said Paes was dating Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife Rhea Pillai at the same time.

Marriage

She married her best friend’s brother, architect businessman Bobby Mukherjee in 2006. The couple divorced in 2013. They have a daughter named Ariana.

Being bullied

In 2020, Chaudhry alleged that Ghai "bullied" her and asked producers not to work with her. According to Chaudhry, Ghai spread false reports of signing an exclusive contract with the actress, Chaudhry told Bollywood Hungama.

"I was bullied by Subhash Ghai. He even took me to court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful,” she had said.