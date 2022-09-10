Mahabharata adaptation, Koffee with Karan Season 8 are new shows from Disney+ Hotstar

By CNBCTV18.com

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a flurry of new shows during the ongoing global Disney fan event D23 Expo. Among these are three new Indian headliners. The company announced that it will be launching a new adaptation of the epic of Mahabharata for streaming platforms, and said that it will be launching a new season of the popular chat show Koffee with Karan and finally a new drama series based on Bollywood – Showtime.

First among the big announcements is the new series adaptation of the Indian epic of Mahabharata. The story of the Pandavas and Kauravas has been told many times before but Disney’s new adaptation promises to be a visual spectacle. The company even showed some concept art from the upcoming series.

“The greatest epic ever written- retold at a scale never seen before! Stay tuned for an ethereal spectacle- Mahabharat, is coming soon,” Disney tweeted.

Apart from the new Mahabharata series, Disney also announced two more shows. Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan will be renewed for its eighth season. Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the show counts Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Anisha Baig as its producers. The show’s currently running the seventh season and has seen the highest viewership across past seasons.

Finally, Showtime’is a new drama series which will reveal some of Bollywood’s biggest trade secrets. The show will be produced by Johar, Mehta and Somen Mishra and see Emraan Hashmi in the leading role.

