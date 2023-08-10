Made in Heaven Season 2 review: Weddings as a reflection of who we are

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven season 2 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

There is a scene in Made in Heaven’s new season in which Karan’s mother, lying on her deathbed, asks him to get married as her last wish. Had this show released 10 years ago, Karan would have acquiesced to the emotional blackmail. But this is 2023 and Made in Heaven wants you to remember that.

My father often tells me that the education that their generation received taught them to be obedient, and accept without question. But with my generation, everything changed. We call out. We question. We put ourselves first. We demand more. We have uncomfortable conversations so we can have comfortable conversations. If there was a diversity checklist, Made in Heaven’s second season would check all the boxes, and then some. It feels as if this new instalment is on a mission to include as many kinds of romances and types of weddings as it possibly can in seven episodes that each spills a little over one hour.

There’s a Dalit wedding, a Muslim wedding, a Christian wedding, a celebrity wedding in the gorgeous French Riviera, college sweethearts eloping and sabotaging their children’s nuptials, a lesbian couple exchanging vows, a divorced mother getting remarried, and a young man wanting to get hitched with a woman a decade older than him. In showing India’s mind-boggling plurality, the second season deftly tackles several social evils and taboos. It shows us the mirror, revealing our complex, contradictory, uncompromising, messy, ambitious selves, hungering for love, wealth, power, and acceptance. But in doing so, it also shows us what we can and should be—kinder towards ourselves and others, even if we do not understand or agree with them.

Wedding planners Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur) return, each battling their set of struggles and demons as they navigate the curveballs that life keeps throwing at them. They both find new lovers but still hold on to the old ones, unwilling to let go. They drift apart, only to find their way back to each other. Season 1’s star-making performance put Dhulipala on the map and she’s had quite a dream run in the four years since. But the new season doesn’t give her much to do. Of course, she’s at the heart of things, the formidable one-half of the lead pair, much like Alia Bhatt was in the recent Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But like the Karan Johar directorial, the story of Made in Heaven's Season 2 leans more towards its leading man, giving Karan the lion’s share as he charts the turbulent journey from self-destruction to redemption.

Mathur is in great form. As a gay man trying to come to terms with his dying mother’s disgust about his sexual orientation and her absolute unwillingness to understand, Karan is a haunting portrait of the damage such rejection can cause and the downward spiral it can trigger. His own ostracisation helps him develop a keen eye towards those marginalised—a young child unmoored after his parent’s divorce, a Muslim woman whose husband has abandoned her in the quest for a younger wife. In trying to help them, he helps, rediscovers himself, one wedding at a time.

Rising from the ashes, the Made in Heaven team has grown bigger—there are two new entrants, Mrs Jauhari (a terrific Mona Singh), the company’s new auditor, and Meher (a scene-stealing Trinetra Haldar), its new production head. Through their stories, the second season delves deep into the viciousness of domestic violence, gender-based sexual abuse, and slut-shaming prevalent in high schools, and the travails of being a transperson in India. Show creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti try to correct the damage that films such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) have normalised by casting a cis-gender woman for the role of a transgirl and hyper-glamourising her to make the reality of it more palatable.

In a first, Made in Heaven has chosen a transwoman to play the role, and Haldar, a doctor, and an Instagram star, is a revelation as Meher and an absolute joy to watch. In another first, the show sees her just like it sees Arjun or Tara or Adil (Jim Sarbh) or anyone else—honestly minus pity or prejudice. It is this ability of writers Alankrita Shrivastava, Akhtar, and Kagti to effortlessly cut out the noise and the nonsense that empowers them to effectively deal with the hornets’ nest.

There is a lot going on in the second season. But Made in Heaven’s refusal to preach or turn sappy keeps this instalment afloat even when the goings-on gets too bizarre to believe. Nitya Mehra, Akhtar, and Shrivastava return to the director’s chair. Kagti and Neeraj Ghaywan join them. After all, you cannot talk about caste and Dalit identity in mainstream Hindi cinema and not have Ghaywan, celebrated for helming poignant films on the subject such as Masaan (2015) and Geeli Pucchi (2021).

Akhtar and Kagti have upped the stakes significantly with the new season, making sure it is worth all the hype and the wait. The cast is starrier; along with the regulars, there are Radhika Apte, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Shibani Dandekar, and Neil Bhoopalam, with Sabyasachi and Anurag Kashyap in delightful cameos. The canvas is bigger too—Made in Heaven gets to organise a star wedding in the picturesque French city of Nice.

However, amid all the taboo tackling, mirror showing, and exquisite wedding hopping, Tara and Karan’s relationship takes a backseat. I was looking forward to discovering their origin story, how they got to be each other’s numero uno. But it looks like Akhtar and Kagti don’t want us to know just yet. Notwithstanding this minor qualm, Made in Heaven continues to be that rare series in the densely populated world of Indian streaming that has the confidence and the caliber to show its characters in all their twisted bleakness and yet make you root for them. Only Akhtar and Kagti can pull off a wedding without a groom.