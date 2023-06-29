Lust Stories 2 review: Misses more than it lands

Lust Stories 2 brings together short films by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. However, it is neither as bold, nor as hard-hitting or inventive as the original.

The streaming space has opened up fascinating new possibilities of filmmaking bringing to the fore stories in formats unthinkable less than a decade ago to audiences across the world making malleable boundaries that were rigid hitherto.

Along with long-format web shows that allow stories to unravel with incredible flourish and detail over multiple seasons, anthology films have also found solid ground, giving credibility and credence to capsule films. Sewn tightly together under an overarching theme, neatly cut into the size of a regular feature, their collective voice has been amplified loud enough to command space, claim it, and celebrate the newfound coming into its own.

If Prime Video is carefully creating a world of homespun regional anthology romances under Modern Love, Netflix hasn’t stayed far behind either. The streaming giant started dabbling with bite-sized films through Lust Stories in 2018 and then released Ghost Stories in 2020. Each is a collection of four diverse films helmed by a motley group of directors known for their remarkably distinct voices and styles. Now three years later, Netflix is back again with a fresh offering of lust, love, and desire with a bit of existential angst, vendetta, and karma coming a full circle thrown in the mix.

Lust Stories 2 brings together featurettes by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. That’s a lot of incredible, formidable talent on board. However, this sequel is neither as bold, nor as hard-hitting or inventive as the original. It misses more than it lands.

Balki’s short starring an overly giggly Mrunal Thakur, an utterly dispensable Angad Bedi, and a quintessential Neena Gupta, is the weakest of the lot. It is a watered-down PSA on the importance of sex in matrimonial relationships that more Indian families need to discuss freely but don’t. The story shares Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s breakout hit Badhaai Ho’s milieu but none of its ingenuity or warmth.

Ghosh’s film featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma is a letdown too. Considering the hullaballoo around their real-life romance and Bhatia breaking her no on-screen kissing rule for this film, I expected more spark and sizzle from their chemistry but it’s like a big grey cloud pregnant with possibilities that roars but never rains. Also, the attempt at world-building in this short is distractingly lurid.

A lot is going on but there is not enough time to show any of it with any real conviction. The result is a half-baked thriller that looks like a college skit on a shoestring budget. It may fleetingly remind you of Shakun Batra’s 2022 release Gehraiyaan. There’s another lingering concern—as impressive as Varma’s recent performances may have been, if he doesn’t pivot soon enough, he runs the risk of getting stereotyped, a malady known to sniff out the most promising of careers.

Now to the good part. Konkona Sen Sharma’s featurette is a heartbreaking portrait of urban loneliness and voyeurism. Tillotama Shome and Amruta Shubhash are exactly like you’d expect them to be—achingly brilliant. One is a middle-aged, single, working professional, the other is her house help. Each stands for a world that’s divorced and yet married to the other. Disgusted and yet dependent.

Sen Sharma’s gaze on the shape-shifting nature of privilege and want will haunt you. Shome and Shubhash’s big confrontation scene is a lot like the charged kitchen stove argument between Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s characters in Suresh Triveni’s fantastic 2022 film Jalsa. However, it doesn’t have Jalsa’s simmering intensity or its translucent obscurity. Sen Sharma opts for a full-blown explosion instead. Dramatic enough for the neighbours to gossip about for weeks, creating a dent in your social image and distressing enough for you to lose focus at work and interest in life.

The short explores female desire through both its protagonists in a way only a woman can. Although its look, feel, and the central equation resembles Zoya Akhtar’s film in Lust Stories featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Neil Bhoopalam, it is twisted, philosophical, and vulnerable the way Anurag Kashyap’s film starring Radhika Apte and Akash Thosar was.

Finally, there’s Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s featurette starring Kajol and Kumud Mishra, a pairing so refreshing, it made me wonder why it took so long to get them together. Though Kajol is earnest in the short, she sticks out as the sore thumb, too refined and totally at odds with the world Sharma sets his story in. But what a riveting tale of unbridled patriarchy, quiet aspiration, and the cruelty of fate, all packed within 33 minutes. It’s a thriller of clever cunning that lets you on into believing that you are in control of the narrative. Much like Kajol’s character, you think you know what’s coming. But do we really ever? By the time the fallacy falls, it’s already too late.