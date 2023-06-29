Lust Stories 2 review: Misses more than it lands

Lust Stories 2 brings together short films by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. However, it is neither as bold, nor as hard-hitting or inventive as the original.

The streaming space has opened up fascinating new possibilities of filmmaking bringing to the fore stories in formats unthinkable less than a decade ago to audiences across the world making malleable boundaries that were rigid hitherto.

Along with long-format web shows that allow stories to unravel with incredible flourish and detail over multiple seasons, anthology films have also found solid ground, giving credibility and credence to capsule films. Sewn tightly together under an overarching theme, neatly cut into the size of a regular feature, their collective voice has been amplified loud enough to command space, claim it, and celebrate the newfound coming into its own.

If Prime Video is carefully creating a world of homespun regional anthology romances under Modern Love, Netflix hasn’t stayed far behind either. The streaming giant started dabbling with bite-sized films through Lust Stories in 2018 and then released Ghost Stories in 2020. Each is a collection of four diverse films helmed by a motley group of directors known for their remarkably distinct voices and styles. Now three years later, Netflix is back again with a fresh offering of lust, love, and desire with a bit of existential angst, vendetta, and karma coming a full circle thrown in the mix.