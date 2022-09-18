Lucky Ali birthday: Top 10 songs of the music maestro

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Maqsood Mahmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, turns 64 on September 19.

Maqsood Mahmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, is a versatile singer who has performed in Bollywood and indie music. From Nahin Rakhta Dil Mein's unsaid love and loss to Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai's acceptance of sadness to Gori Teri Aankhen's absolutely mind-numbing tragedy to the pinnacle love and loss ballad, O Sanam, every song touches the heart. The songs aroused feelings of longing and grief as well as joy and consolation in equal measure and also kept us company when we experienced both joy and sorrow.

On the occasion of Ali's 64th birthday today, here is the list of his top 10 evergreen songs:

1 O Sanam

O Sanam, which is everyone's favourite, came out in 1996. The song was included in Ali's self-titled debut album. Every lover could relate to the song's line, Milke bichadna dastoor hoga. He was also given Screen Awards and the Channel V Viewers’ Choice Award in 1997 for this song.

2. Safarnama

This song from the film 'Tamasha' is perfect for a long drive. The song makes you long for that trip that is yet to happen.

3. Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Who can forget this song and Hritik Roshan's faultless dancing? However, the actual star of the song was Lucky. It was among the best songs of 2000.

4. Na Tum Jano Na Hum

The beautiful scenery of the Hritik Roshan-starring song from the hit movie 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' echoes Lucky's melodic singing.

5. Aa Bhi Ja, Aa Bhi Ja

Lucky's velvety voice along with that work on the violin made for an amazing combination. It was part of the musical film 'Sur' (The Melody of Life), which came out in 2002.

6. Dekha Hai Aise Bhi

The song Dekha Hai Aise Bhi from the movie 'Sifar' is an unforgettable Lucky Ali number.

7. Hairat

This beautiful song Hairat from the movie 'Anjaana Anjaani' by Lucky Ali sets the mood for the journey. The song was released in 2010.

8. Kitni Haseen Zindagi

This mesmerizing song was released in1998 and became an instant favourite.

9. Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai

The song Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai is from the movie album 'Sur' (The Melody of Life) and was released in 2009.

10. Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai

The song was composed and sung by Lucky Ali and was released in 2004.