Luckiest Girl Alive movie review: Mila Kunis expertly unravels the treachery of masks and the past in this Netflix film

By Sneha Bengani

Mini Based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 novel of the same name, Luckiest Girl Alive gives a refreshing voice to a lot of what usually goes unsaid—bullying, gun violence in American schools, sexual assault, rape, and the stigma around victimhood. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Ani Fanelli is a 28-year-old senior editor at The Women’s Bible, a magazine for men’s pleasure. She lives in New York City, is gearing up for a posh wedding, and is about to be offered the position of senior editor at the New York Times Magazine. She is, as she says, “this close” to “becoming someone people can respect.”

She is smart enough to know that marriage is not an achievement for women, that the gender-based wage gap and women’s issues in Afghanistan are important news topics but men’s pleasure is equally crucial as it is what sells, that prestigious journalism awards are designed like phalluses but that shouldn’t stop you from wanting to have a desk full of them in your office, that her fiancé calling her “babe” is not ill-intentioned, and him making her feel safe is a good enough reason for her love him.

Her life looks perfect, “like nothing ever happened to her.” But it shows in the crevices – when she does not speak her mind while talking, when she wolfs two pizza slices as soon as her fiancé goes to the loo, or when something substantial shifts inside her as she holds a knife – that she has a past she’s desperate to bury, but try as hard as she may, it keeps resurfacing.

Based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 novel of the same name which was also an NYT bestseller, Luckiest Girl Alive amplifies a lot of what usually remains unsaid—bullying, gun violence in American schools, sexual assault, rape, the stigma around victimhood, and the discrimination and humiliation that people from low-income backgrounds suffer. And it unpacks all of it with ivy-league schools as the backdrop.

Through her sharp screenplay, Knoll deftly dives into the vast grey and the many questions that surround rape—is it even valid if happens when you are drunk, or if you don’t remember saying no, or if the perpetrator is more than a friend to you, or if you don’t report/avenge/do anything about it to prevent it from happening again, or if you don’t identify with the label of survivor?

Mila Kunis makes Ani her own with care and nuance, making you push back, gasp for breath, and pass a sly smile when she does. It is one of the meatiest roles to have come her way in a long time and she sinks her teeth into the part with great relish. Kunis is strongly pillared by Chiara Aurelia, who plays the young Ani and brilliantly brings out the depths of vulnerabilities and anxieties of teenage that the older Ani has worked hard to mask.

Together, they use the narrative to unravel the insidious trauma around shame and abuse. Watch out for the scene when the young Ani apologetically tells her boyfriend that she thinks she was raped. He gang-raped her with two other friends but makes her think she is insane for having used such a strong word, that she doesn’t know what the word even means, and how dare she accuse him. She immediately begs for forgiveness, as if she was the one at fault. It is one of the most triggering but also telling scenes in the film. The people, situation, degree, and context may differ, but haven’t we all been here, in this scene, lived it, sometimes over and over?

Denial happens in soft and subtle ways, and that is why it is extremely important to learn to recognize and break free from it, the film urges. Directed by Mike Barker, Luckiest Girl Alive also wants us to understand that being made to feel ashamed is abuse too. As Ani’s boss Lolo Vincent, played by Jennifer Beals, says in the film, “The people who love you, who failed you so miserably, stop trying to protect them with this vague half-assery. An approximation of honesty doesn’t make the cut.”

For a thriller based on an expansive novel that has a lot to comment on, Luckiest Girl Alive feels rushed within its under-two-hour runtime. A faithful adaptation, it is about coming of age, which, for Ani, happens at 28. Sometimes, it takes this long. Other times, even longer. And in certain cases, an entire lifetime. A film dealing with themes as dark and brutal as teen trauma, violence, and abuse usually gives you a bit to think about and introspect. Luckiest Girl Alive does too and it does more; it leaves you with a haunting William Faulkner quote: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”