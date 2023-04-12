'Love u my Lil Lady In Red' — Shah Rukh Khan proud of daughter Suhana's Maybelline gig

Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut alongside Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday (April 12) lauded daughter Suhana Khan’s first international endorsement with beauty brand Maybelline. Shah Rukh Khan posted a video on Twitter featuring Suhana’s media interaction for Maybelline and appreciated her.

“Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!!,” tweeted Shah Rukh.

The video appears to be a fan-made compilation of clips from the event and a brief segment of Suhana's speech, accompanied by the song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Shah Rukh is displaying his paternal side and his fans adore this aspect of his personality.

Suhana responded to her father's post by expressing her affection, writing "Awww love you!! So cute," with heart emojis in the comments section.

Many fans of the actor praised him for his affection and efforts as a parent. One user wrote, "You are raising your daughter with love, support and respect! Your dedication to nurturing, empowering, and guiding your daughter is truly inspiring Shahrukh.”

A second Twitter user wrote, “Fathers always focus on giving good culture and confidence to their children, once it’s achieved the first person to feel happy is the father itself.”

Along with Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

