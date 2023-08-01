Loki Season 2 trailer out: Fans excited for Tom Hiddleston's return as God of Mischief

The trailer of Loki’s second season is out now. This time, the God of Mischief will be facing Kang the Conqueror. The series is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and features Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors and Owen Wilson.

The trailer of Marvel’s much anticipated Loki Season 2 is out. The promo promises a wild ride into time and space. This time, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, will be part of a multiverse adventure that will leave viewers on the edge.

In the trailer, Loki finds himself in a phenomenon called “time slipping” in which he has been pulled out through time and hangs between the past and the present.

It’s almost time. ⏰ Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming October 6 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2z7PNp3vta— Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 31, 2023

After Marvel Studios shared the trailer, fans of the franchise flooded the comment section with anticipation and eagerness. Many appreciated the trailer, while others spotted different exciting aspects in it. A Twitter user said, “The only project I’ve been looking forward to in the MCU since S1 ended.”

Another commented, “I can already tell that the soundtrack will be a crazy hit.”

“Green eyes!? We've waited 12 years for this. Time to get LOKI’D again. When are there going to be some digital collectables?”, a comment read.

An account remarked, “FINALLY THE RETURN OF PEAK!!”

Some fans spotted Kang in the promo.

About Loki: Season 2

The season will be a part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is one of the most essential instalments in the ongoing narrative of the MCU. It will revolve around the God of Mischief and the challenges he faces that could harm the fabric of reality itself.

As of now, the Loki Season 2 trailer gives a glimpse of Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror as the antagonist, which adds a new layer of excitement to the storyline. Major’s role is very crucial in this part. The character has already made an appearance in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania’s post-credit scene.

The first season of Loki left fans impressed with its strong narrative and performances. With the MCU stretching out the concept of time and space, the upcoming part will be playing the most vital role in establishing the overall storyline.

The series is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and features Tom Hiddleston , Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors and Owen Wilson. Season 2 of Loki is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 6.