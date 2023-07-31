The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at combating film piracy and revamping film certification, was passed by the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session and had previously been passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 31, during the Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session. Having already passed in the Rajya Sabha on July 27 , the bill will now be presented to the President of India before it is signed into law.

So what is the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which the Lok Sabha passed today? Aimed at cracking down on film piracy, the bill seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and was tabled by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to curb the "menace" of film piracy and revamp the age-based certification given by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It also looks to attain uniformity in the categorisation of films and content across platforms. According to reports, the bill addresses the film industry's annual loss of Rs 20,000 crore due to piracy.

The bill lays down a 3-year jail term and a fine of up to 5 percent of the film's production cost against those found making pirated copies.

# It also introduces three sub-certifications under the "UA" category which are UA 7+, UA 13+ and UA 16+.

# The bill allows for a change of category of a film from A (adult) or S (specialised groups) to UA (universal adult) for showing on TV, after making suitable alterations.

# The validity of the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for films shown on TV is changed from 10 years to in perpetuity.

# The Centre will no longer have any revisional powers over CBFC certificates, as clarified by the new bill.

# The bill prohibits the recording or assistance in recording any film being exhibited at a cinema theatre using audio-visual devices to combat film piracy.

# The new clauses added to the bill aim to align the Cinematograph Act with existing laws that indirectly tackle piracy, such as the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Information Technology Act (IT), 2000.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 27. On April 19, Thakur announced that the bill had received Cabinet approval. It was received positively by those in India's film industry such as actor Ajay Devgan and production house T Series.

Next, it will be presented to President Droupadi Murmu before it is signed into law.