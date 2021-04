A list of winners in the top categories at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, held at various locations in Nashville, Tennessee:

Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan.

Female artist of the year Maren Morris.

Male artist of the year Thomas Rhett.

Album of the year Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year The Bones,” Maren Morris, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins.

Single of the Year I Hope Youre Happy Now, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Duo of the year Dan + Shay

Group of the year Old Dominion.

New female artist of the year Gabby Barrett.

New male artist of the year Jimmie Allen.

Musical event of the year I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.