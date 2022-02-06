Lata Mangeshkar no more: 10 interesting facts you may not know about the legendary singer

In a heartbreaking loss to the nation, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away around 8 am at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital today. She was 92. The singer was hospitalised after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from pneumonia.

Hospital sources on Saturday had said that her health condition was deteriorating again despite recovering from the virus and that she was critical and under observation. Mangeshkar succumbed to multi-organ failure eventually.

In her more than seven decades of career, she sang more than 25,000 songs. The singer recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” in 1943 for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau and went on to emerge as a sensation in Indian cinema, collaborating with the big names of the industry like SD Burman, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali among others.

In the recent years, her collaboration with AR Rahman was among her most loved projects.

But did you know Mangeshkar's first song "Naachu Ya Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari" for a Marathi film was removed from the movie's final cut?

While every person in every nook and corner of the country knows Lata Didi, there are numerous lesser known facts about her private and professional life. Here are some of them:

Lata Mangeshkar's birth name was Hema Mangeshkar and was later changed to Lata, inspired by a character's name in her father's play.

With her sisters Asha, Usha and Meena also being celebrated vocalists, Lata Didi came from a family of performers.

Believe it or not, Mangeshkar once said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama that she didn't listen to her own songs as she would find several faults in her singing.

Mangeshkar was the second Indian vocalist after Carnatic singer MS Subbalakshmi to be conferred with Bharat Ratna.

Didi's most number of duets are with legendary vocalist Mohammed Rafi.

She once said that her favourite music director was Madan Mohan. "This was a relationship of a brother and a sister," she had said.

Apart from being a singer, she also worked as a music director for Marathi films such as 'Sadhi Manase', 'Ram Ram Pavhana', 'Tituka Melvava', etc.

Mangeshkar was an ardent cricket fan who witnessed 1983 World Cup victory and even threw a free concert for the team to raise money for them.

The Guinness Book of Records in 1974 had listed Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist.