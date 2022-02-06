Lata Mangeshkar no more: 10 interesting facts you may not know about the legendary singer

In a heartbreaking loss to the nation, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away around 8 am at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital today. She was 92. The singer was hospitalised after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from pneumonia.
Hospital sources on Saturday had said that her health condition was deteriorating again despite recovering from the virus and that she was critical and under observation. Mangeshkar succumbed to multi-organ failure eventually.
In her more than seven decades of career, she sang more than 25,000 songs. The singer recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” in 1943 for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau and went on to emerge as a sensation in Indian cinema, collaborating with the big names of the industry like SD Burman, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali among others.
In the recent years, her collaboration with AR Rahman was among her most loved projects.
But did you know Mangeshkar's first song "Naachu Ya Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari" for a Marathi film was removed from the movie's final cut?
While every person in every nook and corner of the country knows Lata Didi, there are numerous lesser known facts about her private and professional life. Here are some of them:
