Known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar ranks 84 on the list. The magazine wrote that the singer had inspired many others not just in India but other contemporary artists.

The Rolling Stones, the American pop culture magazine, recently released its list of the 200 greatest pop singers of all time. The list features pop culture icons like Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and more. However, the only Indian singer to feature on the list is the late Lata Mangeshkar. Known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and ‘Nightingale of India’, Mangeshkar ranks 84.

This is the third special issue of Rolling Stones that ranks the best singers of all time, the original being published in two parts across 2004-2005 and the second in 2011.

ALSO READ:

Featuring in over 7,000 playback songs in the Indian film industry, Mangeshkar lent her voice to leading actresses over decades. Over the years, Mangeshkar received three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan.

The magazine wrote that the singer had inspired many others not just in India but other contemporary artists “from Britney Spears’s ‘Toxic’ (which sampled the 1981 Lata duet “Tere Mere Beech Mein”) to electronic jams by Madlib and Four Tet (who made a section of Lata’s exquisite “Main Teri Chhoti Bahna Hoon” the centrepiece of his 2015 ‘Morning Side’).”

The magazine compiled its list by instituting a complicated voting process, which included inputs from well-known musicians as well as the Rolling Stone staff and key contributors. At the top of the list is American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin, who has often been called the ‘Queen of Soul music’.

The top five are R&B singer Whitney Houston, soul music star Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and pop contemporary icon, Mariah Carey. Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Otis Redding, and Al Green complete the top 10.