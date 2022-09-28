Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Top 10 songs of Swar Kokila

By CNBCTV18.com

Known as the Nightingale of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 25,000 songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Also known as the Swar Kokila, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on February 6. On her 93rd Birth Anniversary, here's a look at the top 10 songs of Lata Mangeshkar.

The 93rd birth anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be observed on September 28. She started her singing career in the 1940s and has sung over 25,000 songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar was also presented with three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, 2 Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and many more for her contribution to Indian music.

She was also the first Indian singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Also known as the Swar Kokila, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on February 6.

Lag Jaa Gale

One of the most beautiful romantic songs of Bollywood, Lag Jaa Gaale is still popularly enjoyed by listeners of all ages.

Aayega Aanewaala

One of Lata Mangeshkar’s earliest hits, Aayega Aanewala was recorded when she was just 20 years old. With this song, she proved her mettle that she can hold an entire nation spellbound with her voice.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

This is one of the most popular patriotic songs, which is often played at public events and during celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day. The song, written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramachandra is a tribute to the soldiers who died during the India-China war in 1962.

Raina Beeti Jaaye

The exquisite composition, in raga Todi and raga Khamaj , brought the best out of Lata Mangeshkar. The track from the movie Amar Prem was composed by legendary music director RD Burman.

Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam

Another romantic hit cherished by many generations. Without this song, the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge would have remained incomplete.

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna

Beautiful lyrics by Shailendra and Lata Mangeshkar’s mesmerizing voice made this song an evergreen hit.

Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha

Written by Raja Mehdi Ali and composed by Madan Mohan the soulful romantic hit is one of Lata Mangeshkar’s top Bollywood love songs.

Ehsaan Tera Hoga

The beautiful track is one of the rare double delights rendered separately by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi.

Chalte Chalte

The song is an out-of-the-world musical score from Lata Mangeshkar which was jointly put together by Ghulam Mohammed and Naushad.

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Bringing out the true emotions in Meena Kumari in the film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, this song from Lata Mangeshkar strikes a chord with every commoner.