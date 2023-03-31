The Last of HBO: Succession, Game of Thrones and other popular shows off Hotstar

Indian viewers have been dealt a major blow as streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has removed all HBO content from their platform, including beloved titles such as The Last of Us, Succession, The Sopranos, Veep, Game of Thrones, and many more.
In a major blow to Indian viewers, streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has dropped all HBO content from their platform on Friday, March 31. The move has left fans of popular shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us in a state of disappointment, as they will no longer be available to stream in the country.
Previously, WarnerMedia content was being broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar in India after the company stopped airing HBO channels in 2020. However, viewers have now been left in the lurch with no access to some of their favorite shows.
According to sources, the breakup was caused by failed negotiations between the two entertainment giants, attributed to cost-cutting measures and restructuring at Disney. This marks a significant setback for Disney+ Hotstar, which had been banking on the popularity of HBO content to attract viewers in India.
As the battle for streaming supremacy continues, the casualties are ultimately the viewers, who now have one less platform to satisfy their insatiable thirst for quality content. With no clear resolution in sight, fans of HBO content will have to find other ways to catch up on their favorite shows.
Here's a list of casualties:
Also read: No April Fool prank: Succession, Game of Thrones and these shows are going off Hotstar come March-end
First Published: Mar 31, 2023 4:06 PM IST
