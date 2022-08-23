Why is Krushna Abhishek quitting The Kapil Sharma Show?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Krushna will no longer be a part of the show following disagreements with the producers.

Actor Krushna Abhishek, who became an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, has confirmed that he will not be part of the new season due to agreement issues.

Over the weekend, host Kapil Sharma announced on Instagram that the show was set to return on screen with a new season. However, Krushna will no longer be a part of the show following disagreements with the producers.

According to a report on ETimes, the show’s producers were not ready to match his fees requirement, which led to the decision.

“The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee,” a source told ETimes. The source said they were not ruling out the possibility of him returning to the show.

Krushna confirmed the news to Pinkvilla saying: "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

Another source close to the development told the online entertainment website that the new season would come in a completely new avatar with a few new artists joining the team.

The channel will soon make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date, sources told Pinkvilla.

Krushna became a fan-favourite for his portrayal of various characters such as Dharmendra, Sapna and Jaggu Dada on the show. Earlier, there were rumours about a fallout between Krushna and Kapil Sharma, leading to Krushna’s exit from the popular show. However, a source ruled out the rumour, saying Krushna did not quit over creative differences.

The Kapil Sharma Show last aired on June 5. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo team - Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani – visited the show in the last episode. Soon after Kapil Sharma and the team including Krushna, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur went to Vancouver for a tour.