    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Top Dahi Handi songs to celebrate the 'makhan chor'

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Top Dahi Handi songs to celebrate the 'makhan chor'

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Top Dahi Handi songs to celebrate the 'makhan chor'
    By CNBCTV18.com

    The Dahi Handi festival, also called Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam, is of great importance and is celebrated with much fanfare every year. On this occasion, people cheer the participants and popular Bollywood songs are played to boost their morale. Ahead of the festival, here are some of the best Dahi Handi songs of Bollywood to play.

    Krishna Janmashtami is a festival of music, dance, devotion, and love. One of the most fun and entertaining part of Janmashtami is the popular Dahi Handi ritual. During Dahi Handi, teams compete to make a human pyramid and break a Dahi Handi that is hung high in the air. This often comes with a cash prize for the winner.
    On this occasion, people cheer the participants and popular Bollywood songs are played to boost their morale. Ahead of the festival, here are some of the best Dahi Handi songs of Bollywood to play:
    Govinda Aala Re
    The song from the film ‘Rangrezz’ is a full-on beat marathon for the Dahi Handi festival. Wajid Khan’s voice gives a perfect power boost to the song.
    Go Go Govinda
    Go Go Govinda has become one of the most popular Dahi Handi songs ever since the release of the film ‘Oh My God’. The song featured Sonakshi Sinha as she became the first female actor to break dahi handi on screen.
    Also Read: Janmashtami 2022 — What is Dahi Handi? History, significance & celebrations
    Teen Batti Wala Govinda Aala
    The legendary musical duo Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar spread magic through the song to add a Bollywood touch to celebrations of Dahi Handi. From the movie ‘Muqabla’ featuring veteran Bollywood actors Shatrughan Sinha and Sunil Dutt, this song is one of the most popular tracks of the day.
    Radha Kaise Na Jale
    From the iconic 2001 film Lagaan, 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' is an entertaining track sung by the great Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan.
    Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: Check date, timing and vidhi here
    Maiyaa Yashoda
    From the film ‘Jhoota Hi Sahi’, the song Maiyaa Yashoda is perfect for youth to tap their feet during the festival on Dahi Handi.
    Mohe Panghat Pe
    In this song, legendary actor, Madhubala sings and berates Krishna in Lata Mangeskar's sweet voice. The lyrics in the song describes the traits of Lord Krishna and it makes a great song to play on Janmashtami.
    Vo Kisna Hai
    'Vo Kisna Hai', composed by Ismail Darbar, from Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani’s film Kisna is another popular track that is played on Janmashtami.
    Also Read: Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, messages & quotes to share with loved ones
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)

    Tags

    Indian festivalJanmashtamiLord KrishnaMusic

