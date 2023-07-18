Konkona Sen Sharma’s ‘The Mirror’ and magic-making beyond stereotypes

In an industry infamous for groupthink and peddling pigeonholes, Konkona Sen Sharma has challenged the status quo by casting Tillotama Shome as an elite Mumbai professional in Lust Stories 2. In doing so, she has dared to shift the lens on who gets to play what, bridging the chasm between desire and class.

The Mirror, Konkona Sen Sharma’s film in Lust Stories 2, deserves all the widespread praise that it’s getting. In less than 35 minutes, she tells a sharp story of urban loneliness, desire, voyeurism, and the crude, clashing class divide. But despite being a precious masterclass in subversion, the short’s biggest win is the way it chooses to look at Tillotama Shome.

The 44-year-old actor-extraordinaire first broke into the scene with her luminous performance as the housemaid Alice in Mira Nair’s 2001 cult-classic Monsoon Wedding. As is almost always the case in the risk-averse, formula-loving Hindi film industry, Shome has, unsurprisingly, been straddled with similar roles ever since, her performances as an underprivileged woman in the 2018 film Sir and the second season of Netflix’s Delhi Crime being the most memorable.

In a recent telltale interview, Shome expressed her disappointment at getting completely cornered. “It was such an uphill battle to be reimagined as anything but a domestic worker or someone who didn’t come from a place of privilege. Initially, one didn’t have the choice to say no because there was no other work and one had to survive. But after some time, when the bank balance was enough to pay the rent, I had to reckon with anger, I felt,” she said.

“I’m not rich. I’m not poor. I'm in the upper middle class of India because of my education. So if I’m not poor, why am I getting to play only poor parts? I’m not rich either. Then give me rich parts also, right? It’s fiction anyway. And the advantage of being somewhere in the middle is you are as far or as close to representing both these extremes,” she added.

Shome is the latest example of the magic that gets made on screen when a filmmaker decides to see an actor like no one has before them. The casting of Aparshakti Khurana—erstwhile limited to playing the hero’s sidekick—as the rags-to-riches star of a major film studio in Prime Video’s Jubilee, is another fantastic case in point. Khurana’s nuanced portrayal of Binod Das’s journey from being the studio honcho’s most trusted henchman to becoming its fabled front-man Madan Kumar in Vikramaditya Motwane’s glorious homage to the golden area of Hindi films has become the stuff of cinematic legend.

Hansal Mehta, too, made a stirring, career-defining casting decision this season in his Netflix series Scoop. He chose Harman Baweja—once a star aspirant—to play a character role years after he completely fell off the public radar. Baweja is so grounded and self-assured as the seedy Joint Commissioner of Police Shroff, his restrained performance has silenced even his most caustic critics.

But such brilliant and disruptive casting choices aren’t exclusive to streaming alone. Remember Rishi Kapoor as the godless, menacing human trafficker Rauf Lala in Karan Malhotra’s 2012 remake of the 1990 blockbuster Agneepath? Sure, Kapoor had been dabbling with an enviable variety of character roles around the time in films such as Fanaa, Do Dooni Chaar, Luck By Chance, Love Aaj Kal, and Delhi-6, his fierce, no-holds-barred take on Agneepath’s unhinged antagonist placed him right alongside Amitabh Bachchan as a veteran superstar to watch out for. No wonder Kapoor continued to bat for and feature in fascinating scripts up until his last days. His final film Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) is a delectable testament to his insatiable hunger for diverse roles.

There is also the curious case of Saif Ali Khan being reimagined as a bourgeois Sardar inspector in crisis in Netflix India’s numero uno series Sacred Games. I need not reinstate what that leap of faith has done to his career. Another heartening example is Neena Gupta. After Badhaai Ho’s runaway success, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he was a bit hesitant about casting Gupta as a quintessential middle-class west-Delhi mother considering her glamorous, urbane image in popular media. But the makers shed their apprehension and went ahead. What followed has made Gupta one of the busiest actors of her generation today, giving her career the momentum and the recognition it never got when she was younger.