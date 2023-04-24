'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' earns Rs 68 crore in opening weekend, Salman Khan thanks fans for love & support

The movie, directed by Farhad Samji, hit theaters on Friday, April 21, ahead of Eid, and marks Salman Khan's first big-screen release in a leading role in four years.

Salman Khan's highly anticipated family drama movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" has performed well at the box office, earning a total of Rs 68.17 crore in its opening weekend, according to the film's makers on Monday. The movie, directed by Farhad Samji, hit theaters on Friday, April 21, ahead of Eid, and marks Salman Khan's first big-screen release in a leading role in four years.

The actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the fans and supporters. "Thank u for all your love n support. Thank u , really appreciate it," he tweeted.

According to Zee Studios, the family entertainer opened at an impressive Rs 15.81 crore in domestic collections on day one. The film's collections grew to Rs 25.75 crore on the second day stands at Rs 68.17 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

"After booking a fantastic opening of Rs 15.81 crore, the film collection grew on its second day to Rs 25.75 crore and went up to earn Rs 26.61 crore on its third day, Sunday, which has made a total of three days, Rs 68.17 crore," the makers said in a statement.

Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, Gautam Dutta said the expectations from the movie are "huge". He had expected the movie to do a business of Rs 50 crore in the opening weekend. However, it broke the records and has done a business of Rs 68.17 crore.

The movie released on Friday opened in over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"The jump on Sat and Sun - in mass circuits specifically - has contributed to a big, fat total… In fact, a major chunk of revenue has come from this sector, which is a good sign since *many films* were struggling to stay afloat in mass pockets this year," Adarsh said.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" features Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside a star-studded cast that includes veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Rohini Hattangadi, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

In addition to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3. This film is part of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Reports suggest that Tiger 3 will be connected to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which was released in January. Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in Pathaan.