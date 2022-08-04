Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Evergreen melodies of the legendary singer

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Kishore Kumar gave voice to several generations of leading men.

Kishore Kumar was a master of many trades. He was an actor and director, but it is his legendary voice that he is best remembered for. Kumar was born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. He gave voice to several generations of leading men including Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and more.

Here’s a look at some of his evergreen songs.

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

The soft and melodic jingle was sung by Kumar for the 1958 movie ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi,’ which starred both himself and Madhubala.

Chingari Koi Bhadke

‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’ from the 1972 Indian Hindi romantic drama film Amar Prem is a testament to Kishore Da’s tenor and range in both sound and tone.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ is a lively love ballad where Kumar lends his voice to Rajesh Khanna, in the 1969 Indian Hindi romantic drama Aradhna.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se

Another dramatic entry to Kishore’s too-long-to-count list of hits, ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se’ from 1975’s ‘Aandhi doesn’t feature Kumar’s voice until the 4-minute mark. But his duet with Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most memorable songs from both.

Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein

For a song to be considered one of the most memorable from Kumar’s extensive discography, it has to be very special. ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein’ from 1968’s Padosan is that song for many even today.

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

Leading his voice to Rajesh Khanna, Kumar weaves an enchanting song about love at first sight in ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ from 1974’s Ajnabee.

O Roop Tera Mastana

Another blitzing hit from Aradhana, ‘O Roop Tera Mastana’ is another feather in Kumar’s hat for heart-melting romantic songs.

Zindagi Ek Safar

Kumar’s yodelling was a famous skill he learned to incorporate into his songs and the energetic ‘Zindagi Ek Safar’ from 1971’s Andaaz is a masterful execution of that technique.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Even though ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ will soon be 50 years old, the song’s arrangement and singing prevent it from feeling old.

Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai

Kumar’s performance for ‘Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai’ from 1979’s cult classic Golmaal delivers enough impact to underscore the transient nature of time and life in the background of the budding romance between Amol Palekar and Bindiya Goswami in the movie.