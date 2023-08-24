King of Kotha advance booking: Dulquer Salmaan's film likely to see biggest opening in Malayalam cinema

Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha has hit theatres today, August 24. Even before its release, the movie’s advance bookings have shown a positive response, indicating the possibility that it could have one of the highest openings in Malayalam cinema.

The advance booking sales for the film have crossed the Rs 3 crore mark, as per film tracker Sacnilk. King of Kotha is a pan-India release for Dulquer Salmaan, and the advance booking was exclusively available for Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu audiences. There were no advance ticket sales for Kannada and Hindi versions of the action movie.

According to Sacnilk’s report, the total count of advance bookings for the first day of King of Kotha sold across all languages is 1,89,858 tickets. This includes 16,447 tickets in Telugu, 7,201 in Tamil, and 1,66,210 tickets in Malayalam. The final advance bookings sales for Day 1 of King of Kotha stood at Rs 3.04 crore by Wednesday. This figure is one of the highest advance bookings for a Malayalam film in India. As per DNA, King of Kotha is anticipated to surpass the two highest-opening films in Malayalam- KGF: Chapter 2 with Rs 7.25 crore and Odiyan with Rs 7.10 crore.

King of Kotha is releasing while Hindi audiences are not over the recent releases OMG 2 and Gadar 2 and the Tamil film lovers are hooked to Rajinikanth’s Jailer. ‘Dulquer Salmaan’s film will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2' as well. But, if King of Kotha manages to grab the attention of cinema lovers, then it might set a new record in the Malayalam industry.

King of Kotha is an action thriller film helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. It is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and features Dulquer Salmaan , Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

As for Dulquer Salmaan, he recently made his OTT debut with Netflix’s Guns and Gulaabs. The series, helmed by The Family Man fame directors Raj and DK, also stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu and Adarsh Gourav.

Dulquer Salmaan will reportedly be a part of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which is written and directed by Nag Ashwin.