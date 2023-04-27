Kim Kardashian look alike Christina Ashten dies of heart attack hours after plastic surgery

The 34-year-old model suffered a cardiac arrest following a medical procedure, which could have gone wrong, her family announced. Her sudden and tragic death is being investigated as a homicide.

OnlyFans model, Christina Ashten Gourkani, known for her striking resemblance to American celebrity Kim Kardashian, passed away recently following a cardiac arrest at the age of 34. The news of her death was shared by her family on April 26 through a social media post and a GoFundMe Page, created to raise funds for her funeral, next week.

“It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” Christina's family wrote in the post.

ALSO READ:

The family shared that they received a “frantic” phone call in the early hours of April 20 about Christina suffering from a cardiac arrest following which they rushed to the hospital to be with her.

However, her health and well-being continued to decline for the worse, as per the statement released on the GoFundMe page.

The family added that the model suffered a cardiac arrest after a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse”.

In the official statement, the family wrote, her sudden and tragic death is being investigated as a homicide. For the privacy of the deceased and her family, the details of the investigation will be shared, the statement added.

Cardiac arrest occurs when there is an abrupt loss of heart function, caused by a problem with the heart's electrical system, as per the Mayo Clinic. A cardiac arrest stops the heart's pumping action and blood flow through the body which turns fatal if proper steps aren't taken immediately.

Christina’s cardiac arrest is suspected to be caused by the medical procedure, possibly plastic surgery, which could have gone wrong.

The GoFundMe page created by Christina’s family had raised $4582 out of the total goal of $40,000, as of Thursday Morning.

Christina Gourkani had over 620,000 followers on Instagram and her social media page now features a link to the GoFundMe page.

She had gone through several cosmetic surgeries in the past, a few of which carried life-threatening risks she would have been aware of. As of yet, it is not clear what kind of surgery she underwent this time and how it led to her death.