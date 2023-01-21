Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's Attallah Cross Pendant; other celebrity pieces she owns

Princess Diana famously wore the giant gem-encrusted piece to a charity gala in London in 1987. Kardashian owns several such historic fashion items as Marilyn Monroe’s dress and Michael Jackson’s jacket,

The reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic amethyst Attallah Cross Pendant once worn by Princess Diana. The late princess famously wore the giant gem-encrusted piece to a charity gala in London in 1987. Kardashian owns several such items that show her fascination with historic celebrity fashion.

Here’s a look at other historic celebrity items that Kim Kardashian owns.

Jackie Kennedy's Watch

Kim bought the former First Lady’s Cartier watch in June 2017, as per a TMZ report. She reportedly bid $379,500 on the piece at a Christie’s auction. The gold Cartier Tank watch has the date ‘February 23, 1963’ engraved on it.

Janet Jackson's Clothes

In 2021, Kim bought the custom-made shirt and pants that the renowned musician wore in her 1993 ‘If’ music video. The sale was confirmed via Twitter by Julien's Auctions, noting that the outfit had been sold for $25,000.

Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Kim donned the famed gown for the 2022 Met Gala. The dress was loaned to her by Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum. Both Kim and Ripley’s faced criticism and backlash from fans of Monroe for disrespecting the iconic dress. However, the organisation stated that it was ensured that the dress was not in danger at any moment.

An Emmy Award

Kim once bought her mother Kris Jenner an Emmy award, from an auction. In one of the episodes of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner told that Kim gave it to her for her 60th birthday.

Michael Jackson’s Custom Velvet Jacket and Fedora Hat

In 2019, Kim bought her now nine-year-old daughter, North West, Michael Jackson’s custom velvet jacket, which he wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party. The dress was a Christmas gift, Vulture reported.

On Halloween, North West dressed up as the King of Pop, and she was seen wearing the actual hat he wore in his ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video in 1988.

Princess Diana's Cross

Kim bought Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross Pendant by placing the winning bid of $200,000 in January 2023 at a Sotheby's auction, as per a TMZ report. According to the organizer, the necklace was one of Diana's ‘favourite’ pieces.