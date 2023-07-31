2 Min Read
As Kiara Advani is celebrating her 31st birthday today, July 31, 2023, she is being showered with best wishes and greetings from her friends and fans from around the world
The very gorgeous Kiara Advani just turned a year older and fans can't keep calm! As the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is celebrating her 31st birthday today, July 31, she is being showered with best wishes and greetings from her friends and fans from around the world. Kiara who made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly actually got noticed with her role in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani.
It has been since then that Kiara has not looked back and has created a niche for herself. Being a completely new face in the industry, Kiara single-handedly took on the big and glamourous world and proved her mettle with hit films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, among others.
Her net worth
Having a career that spans less than a decade and at the very young age of 31, Kiara Advani reportedly holds a net worth between Rs 25-40 crores. Considering her sponsorships of different brands for which she charges around Rs 1-1.5 crore and her films for which she charges Rs 2-3 crore per film, her image, and market value have clearly skyrocketed in the past couple of years.
She also owns a luxurious Mercedes Benz E220D worth Rs 57.17 lakhs.
Her upcoming projects
Last seen in Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani has so far made no announcements about her upcoming ventures. She recently took a break from work and went on a vacation with her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra ahead of her birthday. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they posed for the media and were all smiles and happy.
Speaking about her last film, Satyaprem Ki Katha did receive a good response on domestic and international platforms. While it has grossed Rs 125 crore globally, it has earned over Rs 80 crore at the Indian box office.
