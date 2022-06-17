The success of KGF 2 is still being witnessed in the country, even after two months since its release, with the film continuing to trend on social media platforms. Relentless fans continue to use the films dialogues and scenes in reels. Not to forget the swag of the lead character, Rocky, played by actor Yash has the country swooning.

Taking cue from the success of the film, producers Hombale Films have decided to let fans get a piece of real action from the KGF universe. Yes you read that right. The producers are creating collectibles related to props of the film like weapons used by Rocky Bhai, the hammers, the stylish Mustang, his bike, the large rifle nicknamed "Dodamma" and Rocky Bhai himself.

All of the props will be available for fans to purchase. Hombale Films have collaborated with Silaii, a company that makes artefacts to create the replicas of KGF collectibles.

"India's first movie collectible is here! SILAII brings to you the KGF Universe as India's first movie collectible series! Indulge yourself in the glorious KGF kingdom and the marvel of the unconquerable Sultan Rocky and his universe. Each sculpture signifies an important part of Rocky's journey such as the Dodamma gun, the hammer, the bike and car. The collectibles are sure to transcend you into Rocky's world and help relieve the legacy of KGF," read an official statement.

These props are likely to be sold in limited quantity online. The prices and sale date are yet to be revealed.

Reports suggest that founder of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur, will provide the props used in the films for fans to purchase online.

KGF 2 has enjoyed a great two-month run at the box office. The total box office collection of KGF 2 so far is reported to be Rs 992 crore. The movie grossed $27 million internationally, for a worldwide gross of Rs 1198 crore. The movie can be viewed on Amazon Prime.