Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault charges against 4 men

At the end of the trial, Spacey looked emotional and embraced his legal team as the court discharged him on his birthday and expressed his gratitude to the jury, his legal team and the court staff.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was cleared of sexual assault charges against four men in a MeToo trial by a UK court on Wednesday. The four men aged between 20 and 30 years accused him of inflicting nine sexual offences between 2004 and 2013.

The trial for sexually assaulting four men lasted almost four weeks at Southwark crown court.

At the end of the trial, Spacey looked emotional and embraced his legal team as the court discharged him on his birthday.

“I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision,” Spacey said after he was found not guilty.

"I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team... for being here every day," he further added.

The actor was accused by the prosecutor, Christine Agnew KC, of being a “sexual bully” who exploited his fame and power to abuse the complainants.

Prosecution had claimed that Spacey had “aggressively” grabbed three men by the crotch and had performed a sex act on an aspiring actor while he was asleep in his flat. These claims were rejected by the jurors.

Spacey had told the court and that he may have made “a clumsy pass” at a man at a party in the Cotswolds. He also said that he had consensual sexual encounters with a driver and the aspiring actor. However, he denied the claims by prosecutors that he had grabbed a man’s crotch “like a cobra” at a West End theatre in the mid-2000s and said, “It never happened,” according to a report in the Guardian.

During the trial, Spacey shared the details into his relationship with famous personalities and fellow actors including Jack Lemmon, Val Kilmer, Richard Harris and Joan Collins.

The actor was trialled on 12 charges — seven sexual assaults, three indecent assaults, one for causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Moreover, another charge of indecent assault was added mid-trial taking the count of charges to 13,

Last Wednesday, citing a legal technicality, the judge knocked off the four indecent assault charges.