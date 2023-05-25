Kennedy premiere at Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone adds stardust to the red carpet

Sunny Leone stole the show at the Cannes 2023 red carpet in her exquisite silk-satin blush-pink gown. Film enthusiasts and fans now eagerly await the reviews of Kennedy from viewers at the Cannes Film Festival. The film revolves around the story of an insomniac ex-cop.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, accompanied by lead actors Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, made an impressive appearance on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his film, Kennedy. The suspense thriller drama, which was part of the Midnight Screening section at the prestigious film festival, garnered significant attention from film enthusiasts and critics alike.

The excitement surrounding the premiere was evident as producer Ranjan Singh took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the Kennedy screening. He posted a picture featuring Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat, producer Kabir Ahuja, and director Vikramaditya Motwane, captioning it, “And we're ready! Kennedy Premieres @festivaldecannes. Moment of a lifetime!”

Sunny Leone stole the show at the Cannes 2023 red carpet in her exquisite silk-satin blush-pink gown. Sunny accessorised her elegant ensemble with minimal jewellery, including statement rings and delicate tear-drop earrings. Her overall glamorous look was completed with strappy high heels, a sleek bun with a side parting, winged eyeliner, a bold red lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and a radiant highlighter.

ALSO READ |

Sunny proudly posed alongside Anurag Kashyap and her co-star Rahul Bhat, expressing her gratitude to Anurag for the opportunity. In an Instagram post, she wrote , “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!”

Sunny Leone also shared a series of captivating pictures in her gown, emphasising the significance of the world premiere of Kennedy and her pride in representing Indian cinema. She captioned the series , “The world premiere of #kennedy, and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!”

Film enthusiasts and fans now eagerly await the reviews of Kennedy from viewers at the Cannes Film Festival. The film revolves around the story of an insomniac ex-cop who was believed to be dead but continues to operate within a corrupt system, seeking redemption.

Kennedy holds the distinction of being one of only two Indian films selected as official entries at this year's prestigious festival. Its inclusion further solidifies the global recognition and impact of Indian cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity of the Indian film industry on an international platform.