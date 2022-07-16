Actor Katrina Kaif has completed nearly 20 years in the film industry and is a household name today. She has acted in several Hindi films and her performances were specially appreciated in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Rajneeti. She will next be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

As Katrina Kaif turns 39 today, July 16, here are some lesser-known facts about her:

Katrina was born in Hong Kong, and she is half-British and half-Indian of Kashmiri descent. She lived in Hawaii till the age of 14.

She got her first modelling assignment when she was 14. She got a jewellery brand ad after winning a beauty contest in Hawaii.

Katrina Kaif is the first Bollywood actor to have a Barbie doll modelled on her.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Boom. But it was not supposed to be her first film. She was cast in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaya but was later dropped as she couldn’t speak Hindi.

Katrina’s official last name is not, Kaif. She was born with the last name, Turquotte, but during the making of Boom, producer Ayesha Shroff suggested her to change it to something simpler for the Indian audience to pronounce, and Katrina 'Kaif' was born.

She was home-schooled by her mother Suzanne in her early childhood.

She is an active philanthropist and involved in her mother’s charitable trust, The Relief Projects India, which rescues abandoned girls and works against female infanticide.

Katrina collaborated with music composer A.R. Rahman for a music album, Rhymeskool, to raise money for building a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.