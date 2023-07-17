The film has been shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors and a variety of performers featuring in pivotal roles in each language.

One of the most anticipated films of the year Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, has finally got a release date. The makers of the film on Monday in an Instagram post revealed the release date with a vintage-looking poster.

The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 15.

Tips Films shared the new poster of the film along with the caption, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”

Renowned filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap also shared the poster on Instagram expressing his excitement for the upcoming film.

“Love the posters .. looking forward to this fab film in cinemas .. #MerryChristmas it’s going to be for everyone,” he wrote in the caption.

Merry Christmas is helmed by director Sriram Raghavan, who gave many Bollywood action thrillers like Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun.

The Hindi version of the film is led by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and it co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version of the film features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in pivotal roles.

Apart from them, stars like Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also appear in cameo roles.

The film produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, and Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, marks the collaboration between two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Earlier, the film was expected to clash in the cinema halls with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rajkumar Hirani’s much-anticipated film Dunki. Both films were rumoured for a Christmas release, but the makers of Merry Christmas have now avoided the clash by preponing the release.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s Dunki is set to hit the screens on December 22, which gives Merry Christmas a week’s time to enjoy the spotlight.