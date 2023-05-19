Kathal movie review: An unfunny, painful watch

On the surface, Kathal tries to be a satirical comedy. But in essence, it is an absolute tonal disaster. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

There’s a scene in Kathal in which a police team is trying to find a missing girl in a yellow dilapidated vehicle that’s slower than a bicycle. In another, to reprimand her colleague, the inspector-in-charge says, “Control kijiye, aap control room me hai.” Netflix’s latest release is just about as smart and funny.

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal uses two missing jackfruits from a local politician’s yard to expose abject systemic apathy, the insidiousness of caste hierarchy, the everydayness of misogyny, and deals with issues as important as police-politico puppetry, freedom of the press, and human trafficking only to make a mockery of it all. On the surface, the film tries to be a satirical comedy. But in essence, it is an absolute tonal disaster.

Kathal follows Inspector Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra) as she struggles to make sense of the absurdity of trying to maintain law and order in a nondescript hinterland town. A woman from a lower caste in a man’s world that’s quick to exclude and deride, she finds herself in the thick of the jackfruit mystery—a high-profile case—that leads to something grimmer and of real importance. A gardener’s young daughter goes missing. The initial probe reveals that she isn’t the only one.

Unlike Zee5’s recent silly action-comedy Mrs Undercover, Kathal is full of delicious promise. Mahima is in a relationship with her handsome upper-caste junior, constable Saurabh (Anant Joshi). Therefore, it isn’t just the caste divide that’s an issue, her professional seniority is a concern too. Not so much to Saurabh as to his father and her. So when Mahima’s boss suggests a promotion for her, she requests that it be given to her boyfriend instead.

Then there’s Rajpal Yadav’s local TV reporter Anuj Sanghvi. Sensational and frivolous at first, the film later reveals his yearning to be taken seriously and do credible work. There’s also Vijay Raaz as MLA Pateria who starts it all and finally, Raghubir Yadav, as the sweetshop owner who also sells young girls on the sly. However, instead of using the brilliant cast and frothing the many poignant possibilities, the film squanders it all away.

The background score is atrocious. So are the film’s dialogue and humor. They constantly undercut the gravitas of the goings-on, robbing it of any meaning whatsoever. None of the jokes, expressions, or situations land. The reaction shots are so off and exaggerated, it’s painful to watch. Even Ram Sampath’s songs feel jaded. The chase sequences are ill-timed and poorly performed, so much so that it feels offensive to watch an issue as serious as human trafficking be treated so frivolously. At no point does Kathal allow you to take it seriously.

It also hurts to see Sanya Malhotra spearhead such a bad film. It’s been 12 years since Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture and 36 years since Smita Patil’s Mirch Masala. Despite such remarkable examples galore, why are women-led films getting progressively worse? With the streaming revolution, shouldn’t it have been the other way around?

Had Kathal’s debutant director focused more on the satire than the comedy, it might have helped the film. Or maybe not. We will never know.