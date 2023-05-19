Kathal movie review: An unfunny, painful watch

On the surface, Kathal tries to be a satirical comedy. But in essence, it is an absolute tonal disaster. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

There’s a scene in Kathal in which a police team is trying to find a missing girl in a yellow dilapidated vehicle that’s slower than a bicycle. In another, to reprimand her colleague, the inspector-in-charge says, “Control kijiye, aap control room me hai.” Netflix’s latest release is just about as smart and funny.

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal uses two missing jackfruits from a local politician’s yard to expose abject systemic apathy, the insidiousness of caste hierarchy, the everydayness of misogyny, and deals with issues as important as police-politico puppetry, freedom of the press, and human trafficking only to make a mockery of it all. On the surface, the film tries to be a satirical comedy. But in essence, it is an absolute tonal disaster.

Kathal follows Inspector Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra) as she struggles to make sense of the absurdity of trying to maintain law and order in a nondescript hinterland town. A woman from a lower caste in a man’s world that’s quick to exclude and deride, she finds herself in the thick of the jackfruit mystery—a high-profile case—that leads to something grimmer and of real importance. A gardener’s young daughter goes missing. The initial probe reveals that she isn’t the only one.