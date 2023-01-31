According to a number of media sources, the decision to delay Shehzada's publication was made out of respect for SRK, but netizens disagree.

Shah Rukh Khan's epic comeback film Pathaan has been shattering box office records and has already made over Rs 500 crore since opening in theatres last week. This has however has turned out to be a problem for others in Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan is now delaying the release of his film Shehzada, which will now come out on February 17.

Internet users quickly responded to the announcement, with some praising Aaryan and others reminding him that Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would also be released on February 17.

Shehzada is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Hindi dub version of the original film will also be released on YouTube for free on February 2, which may have contributed to the decision to delay Shehzada's release.