According to a number of media sources, the decision to delay Shehzada's publication was made out of respect for SRK, but netizens disagree.
#KartikAaryan’s #Shehzada pushed by one week & will now release on 17th Feb. Kartik & makers of Shehzada doesn’t want to confront #Pathaan which is doing well & eat out each other business..The Love & Respect Kartik has for #ShahRukHkhan is praiseworthy..— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 30, 2023
Worst decision ever. Antman and Quantumania Shehzada ki waat laga degi. Maine bhediya ke time bhi bola tha ki change the release date else Drishyam 2 craze will ruin this. Mark my words Antman will get a bigger opening than this movie and it's lifetime business will also be more.— prafull arjeria (@prafull_arjeria) January 30, 2023
Pathaan ne lag raha Mausam kuch zyada hi bigaad diya hai😂— Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) January 30, 2023
mausam sach me bigad gaya hai #Pathaan— Abhishek Kumar (@Abhisheyk_) January 30, 2023
Worst decision to shift 12th feb to 17th ,now it will direct clash with Antman and everyone knows how big craze for MCU movies .....— Khiladi Kohli (@GoatKohli1818) January 30, 2023