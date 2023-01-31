According to a number of media sources, the decision to delay Shehzada's publication was made out of respect for SRK, but netizens disagree.

Shah Rukh Khan's epic comeback film Pathaan has been shattering box office records and has already made over Rs 500 crore since opening in theatres last week. This has however has turned out to be a problem for others in Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan is now delaying the release of his film Shehzada, which will now come out on February 17.

#KartikAaryan’s #Shehzada pushed by one week & will now release on 17th Feb. Kartik & makers of Shehzada doesn’t want to confront #Pathaan which is doing well & eat out each other business.. The Love & Respect Kartik has for #ShahRukHkhan is praiseworthy..— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 30, 2023

According to a number of media sources, the decision to delay Shehzada's publication was done "out of respect" for SRK, but netizens disagree.

Internet users quickly responded to the announcement, with some praising Aaryan and others reminding him that Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would also be released on February 17.

Worst decision ever. Antman and Quantumania Shehzada ki waat laga degi. Maine bhediya ke time bhi bola tha ki change the release date else Drishyam 2 craze will ruin this. Mark my words Antman will get a bigger opening than this movie and it's lifetime business will also be more. — prafull arjeria (@prafull_arjeria) January 30, 2023

Pathaan ne lag raha Mausam kuch zyada hi bigaad diya hai😂 — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) January 30, 2023

mausam sach me bigad gaya hai #Pathaan — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhisheyk_) January 30, 2023

Worst decision to shift 12th feb to 17th ,now it will direct clash with Antman and everyone knows how big craze for MCU movies ..... — Khiladi Kohli (@GoatKohli1818) January 30, 2023

Shehzada is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Hindi dub version of the original film will also be released on YouTube for free on February 2, which may have contributed to the decision to delay Shehzada's release.