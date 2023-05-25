Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look is here

To mark his birthday on May 25, Karan Johar treated his loyal followers with a special gift. He took to social media to announce the unveiling of the film's first-look posters. The movie is set to be released in cinemas on July 28, 2023.

The first look posters of Karan Johar's much-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, are out and the fans can’t stop reacting to Ranveer Singh’s new look in his solo poster and Alia Bhat’s glamorous avatar. Dharma Productions, the film's production company, as well as actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, shared exciting glimpses of the film on social media.

Karan Johar, known for his larger-than-life romantic dramas, is celebrating a remarkable milestone in his career, completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Johar has returned to direction after a seven-year hiatus, raising huge expectations among enthusiastic fans and movie buffs.

To mark his birthday on May 25, Johar treated his loyal followers with a special gift. He took to social media to announce the unveiling of the film's first-look posters. The filmmaker also revealed the release date of the romantic drama.

The movie is set to be released in cinemas on July 28, 2023.

Dharma Productions also heightened the excitement by releasing the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani first-look posters on their official Instagram account. The spotlight shines on Ranveer Singh, who plays the eponymous Rocky, with two posters capturing his persona. In one poster, Ranveer looks suave and dashing with his chiselled chest. The actor's quirky side is shown in the second poster, which gives his character a touch of intrigue.

“An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani , in cinemas 28th July, 2023,” Karan Johar posted on Instagram.

Fans have also been fascinated and enchanted by Alia Bhatt's first look. A bindi gives Alia's elegant look a boost in a really desi appearance.

The adrenaline rushes don't end there, though. The veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are among the lead cast of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the first time, Karan Johar directs these legendary actors, with Dharmendra playing a romantic role, pursuing both Jaya and Shabana's characters.

From its first glimpse Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani promises to be a fascinating combination of humour, drama and heartfelt emotions that perfectly captures Karan Johar's narrative style.