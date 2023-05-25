English
Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look is here

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look is here

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look is here
By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 3:21:37 PM IST (Published)

To mark his birthday on May 25, Karan Johar treated his loyal followers with a special gift. He took to social media to announce the unveiling of the film's first-look posters. The movie is set to be released in cinemas on July 28, 2023.

The first look posters of Karan Johar's much-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, are out and the fans can’t stop reacting to Ranveer Singh’s new look in his solo poster and Alia Bhat’s glamorous avatar. Dharma Productions, the film's production company, as well as actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, shared exciting glimpses of the film on social media.

Karan Johar, known for his larger-than-life romantic dramas, is celebrating a remarkable milestone in his career, completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Johar has returned to direction after a seven-year hiatus, raising huge expectations among enthusiastic fans and movie buffs.
ALSO READ | 
It's Karan Johar's birthday: 5 most controversial moments from Koffee With Karan
