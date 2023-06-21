‘Dreams do come true': Karan Johar pens gratitude note after UK Parliament honours him

Filmmaker Karan Johar received an honor from the UK Parliament, recognising his outstanding achievements and global influence. Expressing gratitude on Instagram, he shared photos from the event held at the Palace of Westminster. The prestigious tribute celebrated his remarkable 25-year journey in the Hindi film industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured by the United Kingdom Parliament on Tuesday for his exceptional achievements and for making a significant impact on the global film scenario. Later, Karan Johar expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post and shared a few photos from London.

In the first photo, Karan posed for the camera holding a photo frame of the letter he received. The photo was clicked outside the UK Parliament in London. In the second picture, he is seen in a dapper black outfit posing inside the venue where he was felicitated.

Image credit: Karan Johar Instagram

The UK Parliament felicitated Karan Johar with the prestigious honour to celebrate his 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

The event took place at the Palace of Westminster, which is the meeting place for both the houses of the UK Parliament.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!"

"It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come! @ukparliament," he added.

Many Bollywood celebrities also congratulated Karan Johar. Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations my friend.” While Tiger Shroff wrote, “Guru Ji Congrats.”

Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Maniesh Paul, and several other celebrities also congratulated him.

Karan Johan also released the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ on Tuesday. The teaser, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is getting a good response from the viewers and even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appreciated the teaser.

Karan Johar is making a comeback as director with this movie after seven years. The romantic drama will also feature veteran stars like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.